Northwood baseball falls in NCAA regional final

NCAA DIVISION II MIDWEST REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
#1 NORTHWOOD VS. #3 QUINCY
SCORE: Northwood 3, Quincy 4
RECORDS: Northwood 46-12, Quincy 36-21
LOCATION: Gerace Stadium, Northwood University, Midland, Mich.
RECAP: Quincy scores one in the eighth to go ahead 4-3 and earn one run win over Northwood to force winner-take-all second game.
GAME 1 HIGHLIGHTS
- For the second time in the Midwest Regional Tournament the Timberwolves were the visiting team at Gerace Stadium. For the second time as the away team, Northwood opened the scoring in the top of the first inning. David Vinsky singled with one out followed by consecutive walks to Ryan McClelland and Daniel Pulver to load the bases with one out. Northwood settled for one run on the RBI groundout by Javier Martinez to make it 1-0.
- Quincy wasted no time in responding to take the lead in the bottom of the first. The Hawks sent seven batters to the plate and scored two runs with Jacoob Walters hitting an RBI triple and then scoring on an RBI single by Nolan Snyder and the Hawks led 2-1 after one inning.
- In the bottom of the third, Quincy extend their lead on a solo home run off the bat of Troy Wehde and the Hawks led 3-1 after three innings.
- The top of the sixth saw the Timberwolves plate a pair to knot the score at two. Foley and Vinsky led off with back to back singles to set the table for the meat of the order. After a groundout by McClelland moved the runners up, Daniel Pulver laced a double to score Foley and Vinsky and make it a 2-2 game.
- Quincy broke through in the bottom of the eighth inning with the go ahead run to take the 4-3 lead. Jack Klages singled to lead off the inning for the Hawks. After he was lifted for pinch runner Cole Cimarolli. The next batter, TJ Tamaccio singled to right field and the throw in from the outfield got away allowing Cimarolli to come all the way around and score and put Quincy on top 4-3.
- The Timberwolves went down in order in the top of the ninth as the Hawks preserved the 4-3 win and force the game 2.
GAME 1 STATS
- Runs/Hits/Errors Northwood: 3/6/2 Quincy 4/8/0
- Runners Left on Base: Northwood: 5 Quincy: 9
- Winning Pitcher: Hunter Haynes (9-1) 2.2 IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 0BB, 7K
- Losing Pitcher: Max Bain (1-1) 0.1 IP, 2H, 1R, 0ER, 0BB, 1K
TOP NU PERFORMERS
GAME 1 NOTES
- This is the first loss for Northwood in 13 games and just the third of the season at Gerace Stadium.
- With the win, Quincy forces the "if necessary" game to determine the Midwest Regional Championship.
#1 NORTHWOOD VS. #3 QUINCY
SCORE: Northwood 0, Quincy 2
RECORDS: Northwood 46-13, Quincy 37-21
LOCATION: Gerace Stadium, Northwood University, Midland, Mich.
RECAP: Northwood's storied season comes to an end in the Midwest Championship game at the hands of a 2-0 defeat to the Quincy Hawks.
GAME 2 HIGHLIGHTS
- Both pitchers were phenomenal for their respective teams as the winner take all championship game unfolded as a true pitcher's dual with neither team scoring through the first six innings.
- In the top of the seventh and a scoreless tie, Quincy broke the scoring drought with a solo home run off the bat of Matt Hilmes to make it 1-0.
- The Hawks came back with a run in the top of the eighth after loading the bases with one out on a walk, a hit batsmen, and an intentional walk. J.C. DeMuri then hit a sacrifice fly out to right field scoring Matt Hilmes.
- In the bottom of the ninth, Northwood would not go down without a fight as the Timberwolves loaded the bases with two outs trailing 2-0. Quincy closer Cole Crawford induced a pop-up to third base to seal the win for Quincy and end the storied season for Northwood.
GAME 2 STATS
- Runs/Hits/Errors Northwood: 0/5/1 Quincy 2/5/0
- Runners Left on Base: Northwood: 6 Quincy: 8
- Winning Pitcher: Riley Martin (6-3) 6 IP, 4H, 0R, 0ER, 3BB, 3K
- Losing Pitcher: Ian Dimitrie (7-5) 7.1 IP, 5H, 2R, 2ER, 2BB, 4K
2017 NCAA MIDWEST ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM
C: Justin Kelly, Wayne State
1B: JT Conti, Wayne State
2B: Jake Walters, Quincy
3B: Joshua Handzik, Saint Joseph's
SS: Ryan Colombo, Drury
OF: Dominic Miles, Quincy
OF: Connor Foley, Northwood
OF: J.C. DeMuri, Quincy
DH: Ryan McClelland, Northwood
P: Riley Martin, Quincy
P: Ian Dimitrie, Northwood
MVP: Jake Walters, Quincy
GAME 2 NOTES
- The Northwood Timberwolves most successful season in program history comes to an end with a record of 46-13.
- The Timberwolves set a school record for wins, GLIAC wins, GLIAC winning percentage, consecutive wins in a season, most home wins in a season and several individual records. The season also saw Northwood achieve the school's first ever #1 regional ranking and top 25 ranking as Northwood was ranked as high as #9 in the country.
