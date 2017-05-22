Northwood baseball falls in NCAA regional final

Quincy wasted no time in responding to take the lead in the bottom of the first. The Hawks sent seven batters to the plate and scored two runs with Jacoob Walters hitting an RBI triple and then scoring on an RBI single by Nolan Snyder and the Hawks led 2-1 after one inning.

Quincy wasted no time in responding to take the lead in the bottom of the first. The Hawks sent seven batters to the plate and scored two runs with Jacoob Walters hitting an RBI triple and then scoring on an RBI single by Nolan Snyder and the Hawks led 2-1 after one inning.

In the bottom of the third, Quincy extend their lead on a solo home run off the bat of Troy Wehde and the Hawks led 3-1 after three innings.

In the bottom of the third, Quincy extend their lead on a solo home run off the bat of Troy Wehde and the Hawks led 3-1 after three innings.