Northwood baseball falls in NCAA regional final

For the second time in the Midwest Regional Tournament the Timberwolves were the visiting team at Gerace Stadium. For the second time as the away team, Northwood opened the scoring in the top of the first inning. David Vinsky singled with one out followed by consecutive walks to Ryan McClelland and Daniel Pulver to load the bases with one out. Northwood settled for one run on the RBI groundout by Javier Martinez to make it 1-0.

Quincy wasted no time in responding to take the lead in the bottom of the first. The Hawks sent seven batters to the plate and scored two runs with Jacoob Walters hitting an RBI triple and then scoring on an RBI single by Nolan Snyder and the Hawks led 2-1 after one inning.

In the bottom of the third, Quincy extend their lead on a solo home run off the bat of Troy Wehde and the Hawks led 3-1 after three innings.

The top of the sixth saw the Timberwolves plate a pair to knot the score at two. Foley and Vinsky led off with back to back singles to set the table for the meat of the order. After a groundout by McClelland moved the runners up, Daniel Pulver laced a double to score Foley and Vinsky and make it a 2-2 game.