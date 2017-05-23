TRAFFIC ALERT: SB I-75 to be shutdown in Saginaw County - WNEM TV 5

TRAFFIC ALERT: SB I-75 to be shutdown in Saginaw County

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
An orange barrel alert for drivers commuting Tuesday morning. 

MDOT crews will have southbound I-75 shut down this morning in Saginaw County for about 15 minutes. 

The closure will happen at 10 a.m. between the Saginaw Road and Zilwaukee exits. 

The southbound ramp to I-675 will also be closed so crews can reroute the southbound lanes onto the northbound side. 

