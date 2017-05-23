Sexual assault probe for 3 MSU football players complete

Police have raised the death toll in a blast at an Ariana Grande concert to 22. At least 59 others were injured.More >
A man told police he killed his two roommates because they were neo-Nazis who disrespected his recent conversion to Islam, and investigators found bomb-making materials and Nazi propaganda after he led them to the bodies.More >
Michigan State Police report that a 45-year-old Mikado man was driving his tractor when it left the road, rolled, and pinned him underneath.More >
A former Saginaw County corrections officer was charged with tampering with evidence at the jail.More >
A 31-year-old man faces failure to stop at an accident, driving on a suspended license and other charges in a crash that killed a 6-month-old boy and injured three others on Detroit's northwest side.More >
When crews arrived, the building was evacuated and smoke was filling the hallways and other parts of the building.More >
A family is pleading for answers after their loved one was shot and left for dead.More >
Unseasonably warm temperatures last fall caused water to breach the entrance to the Arctic's so-called "Doomsday" seed vault, one of humanity's last hopes after a global catastrophe, the company that manages the vault said last week.More >
Police say a Colorado man without a medical license has been arrested after he allegedly used an Army surgical kit to castrate a transgender woman at her Denver apartment.More >
Ten people have been hospitalized after they contracted botulism from eating nacho cheese sauce served at a gas station outside of Sacramento, California.More >
