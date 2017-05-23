Sexual assault probe for 3 MSU football players complete

Michigan State University has wrapped up its investigation into a sexual assault case involving three football players.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the university's Title IX investigation has ended, but officials won't reveal the outcome or any specifics.

MSU first said the investigation was happening back in February as part of a criminal case. At this point, though, no charges have been filed.

The players have not been removed from the university.

