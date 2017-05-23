Local high school student wins Bay City mural contest - WNEM TV 5

Local high school student wins Bay City mural contest

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Photo provided by Studio 23 Photo provided by Studio 23
BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

A local high school student will now have her art work on display in a big way.

Bridget Hunsinger of Bay City Western High School created the design for the Veterans Memorial Bridge mural contest.

She will begin painting the mural on the east side of the Saginaw River, along the River Walk in Bay City, some time mid-June.

