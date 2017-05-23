3 dead including child after domestic dispute - WNEM TV 5

3 dead including child after domestic dispute

WOODHAVEN, MI (AP) -

Authorities say three people including a child have been found dead following a domestic dispute at an apartment complex in suburban Detroit.

Police say a 54-year-old man, a 49-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds after officers responded Monday night to the Marsh Creek Village apartments in Woodhaven. Police had received several reports of a domestic dispute and gunshots.

It's possible that the deaths are a double killing and suicide, since police say no suspect is being sought.

Names of those involved weren't immediately released by police.

Authorities say a handgun was recovered at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

