Stars react to attack at Ariana Grande concert in England

Shock filled Twitter following an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England late Monday.

At least 22 people were killed and dozens injured in what police are treating as a terrorist attack.

CBS's The Late Late Show host James Corden released an emotional video on YouTube late Monday night.

“When I think of Manchester, I think of the spirit of the people there and I’m telling you a more tight-knit group of people you’ll be hard pressed to find,” said the British late-night host. “Strong, proud, caring people with community at its core."

Ellen DeGeneres called the news "so sad and so scary."

This story is so sad and so scary. Sending all my love to Manchester. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 23, 2017

Nicki Minaj said she ached for all those affected.

My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 23, 2017

Bruno Mars had "no words" to describe how he felt.

No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don't wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) May 23, 2017

Taylor Swift also surfaced on Twitter for the first time since January.

My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 23, 2017

Cher, who performed Sunday night in Las Vegas, sent her prayers.

MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER…HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND — Cher (@cher) May 22, 2017

