Stars react to attack at Ariana Grande concert in England - WNEM TV 5

Stars react to attack at Ariana Grande concert in England

Posted: Updated:
LONDON (WNEM/AP) -

Shock filled Twitter following an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England late Monday.

At least 22 people were killed and dozens injured in what police are treating as a terrorist attack.

CBS's The Late Late Show host James Corden released an emotional video on YouTube late Monday night. 

“When I think of Manchester, I think of the spirit of the people there and I’m telling you a more tight-knit group of people you’ll be hard pressed to find,” said the British late-night host. “Strong, proud, caring people with community at its core."

Ellen DeGeneres called the news "so sad and so scary."

Nicki Minaj said she ached for all those affected.

Bruno Mars had "no words" to describe how he felt.

Taylor Swift also surfaced on Twitter for the first time since January.

Cher, who performed Sunday night in Las Vegas, sent her prayers.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press / WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.