A revolving door of showers

Have your umbrellas close at hand. Scattered off and on rain will be the order for the next few days. No day is a complete washout, but like today spotty showers will be present from time to time. The full breakdown is below!

Overnight

Tuesday evening's heavy rain and thunderstorms will taper off to just a few isolated showers overnight. This should give many of our roads a chance to dry out in time for the Wednesday morning commute, and the ground a chance to absorb the recent rains.

Skies will remain cloudy, keeping overnight temperatures on the milder side once again. Most of us can expect to wake up to temperatures in the low and middle 50s by morning.

Wednesday & Thursday

Our weather pattern remains unsettled for Wednesday and Thursday as an area of low pressure sits to our south, while it won't be directly overhead, it will be close enough to keep us on the rainy side.

We'll keep showers in the forecast both days, with the greater coverage between the two days coming Wednesday night. There is some uncertainty just how far north the heavier activity will go on Wednesday, but showers still look like a good bet, especially to the south and east.

On Thursday we'll likely see lingering showers to the east before the system finally pulls away during the second half of the day.

Memorial Day Weekend (Friday-Monday)

As high pressure slides into the region Thursday night, we should finally get a nice dry break from the constant wet weather.

Overall, it looks like a split for the upcoming holiday weekend. The two days with the best chances for dry weather will be on Friday and Saturday. As it stands now, there is a possibility a few showers to move in Saturday night, but the day should be dry with partly sunny skies.

The best chances for rain over the weekend will be on Sunday and Monday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected. It's still too early to determine all the fine details of Sunday and Monday, so be sure to stay tuned to the forecast over the next few days.

One thing that does come with higher confidence will be the warmer temperatures arriving over the weekend. It won't be the 80s of last week, but we should see a steady rise into the middle 70s on Saturday and Sunday, with lower 70s on Friday and Monday.

>>>Hour-by-hour: May 23 - May 24<<<

