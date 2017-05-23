Showers set up shop in Mid-Michigan

Skies cleared rapidly yesterday afternoon and the sun finally returned after a noticeable absence over the weekend. Unfortunately that break was short-lived as showers returned to the area late last night and it appears they'll be around for awhile over the next few days.

Today & Tonight

Showers are migrating through Mid-Michigan this morning, making east northeasterly progress mainly through the Tri-Cities and Thumb and areas to the south. As you head north, rain has been increasingly more isolated.

We'll see the rain slow down a bit through the lunch hour today, but it's a day where you'll want to have the umbrella handy. Showers will be of the hit or miss variety, so it won't be raining in your town all day long. Coverage is expected to pick back up again in the afternoon. A few storms will be possible, but severe weather isn't expected.

Even with extensive cloud cover and rain showers, plenty of highs will be in the 60s today with even a few low 70s mixed in as well. Winds will also stay light out of the southwest today after a gusty day yesterday.

Shower chances last through the evening hours of tonight with overnight lows holding in the 50s. Rainfall amounts through Wednesday morning will likely total .10" to .50" for most of the area.

Wednesday & Thursday

Our weather pattern remains unsettled for Wednesday and Thursday as an area of low pressure dives to our south, while it won't be directly overhead, it will still be close enough to have some influence.

We'll keep showers in the forecast both days, with the greater coverage between the two days coming on Wednesday. There is some uncertainty just how far north the heavier activity will reside on Wednesday, but showers still look like a good bet, especially to the south and east.

On Thursday we'll likely see lingering showers before the system finally pulls away during the second half of the day.

Memorial Day Weekend (Friday-Monday)

As high pressure slides into the area on Thursday night, we should finally get a nice dry break after a few rainy days.

Overall, it looks like a split for the upcoming holiday weekend. The two days with the best chances for dry weather will be on Friday and Saturday. As it stands now, there is a possibility a few showers move in Saturday night, but the day should be dry with partly sunny skies both days.

The chances for rain over the weekend are best on Sunday and Monday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected. It's still too early to determine all the fine details of Sunday and Monday, so be sure to stay tuned to the forecast over the next few days.

One thing that does come with higher confidence will be the warmer temperatures arriving over the weekend. It won't be the 80s of last week, but we should see a steady rise into the middle 70s on Saturday and Sunday, with lower 70s on Friday and Monday.

