Lansing moves ahead on plans for needle exchange program - WNEM TV 5

Lansing moves ahead on plans for needle exchange program

LANSING, MI (AP) -

Lansing is moving forward on plans to bring a needle exchange program to the city.

WLNS-TV reports that the Lansing City Council on Monday approved a needle exchange effort that's aimed at curbing the spread of HIV and other infections. Resources also are being made available for drug treatment and counseling.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says there's evidence of a lot of drug activity and "certainly a fairly large need" for clean needles.

Some other Michigan cities, including Grand Rapids and Flint, already have such needle exchange programs.

