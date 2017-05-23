Historic building to be demolished in New Lothrop - WNEM TV 5

Historic building to be demolished in New Lothrop

NEW LOTHROP, Mich. (WNEM) -

A historic building in Shiawasee county will be demolished Tuesday.

Confers Market on the corner of Genesee Street and Orchard Street in the village of New Lothrop is set to be demolished after officials said the building became structurally unsafe.

We're told the Downtown Development Authority bought the lot and is turning it into a small park. 

