Movies Under the Stars returns to Flint this summer

An annual outdoor film series is coming back to Flint.

The 4th annual Movies Under the Stars summer film series kicks off on Friday, June 23 with a showing of The Lego Batman. The film event is held on the back lawn of Flint City Hall, located at 1101 S. Saginaw Street.

Each movie starts at dusk with a pre-party starting at 7:30 p.m. Each party theme varies based on the movie, but guests can look forward to costume contests, a petting zoo, karaoke contests, lawn games and giant inflatables this year.

The family event is free and movie snacks such as popcorn, candy and water will also be provided. There are also prize drawings for T-shirts and gift cards.

The full movie lineup for the 2017 Movies Under the Stars season is:

June 23 - The Lego Batman Movie behind Flint City Hall;

July 14 - Grease at Crossroads Village (ages 16+ please);

July 28 - A Bug’s Life behind Flint City Hall;

August 11 - Sing at Applewood Estate;

August 25 - Finding Dory behind Flint City Hall.

For the first showing on June 23, guests are invited to wear their favorite superhero costume!

The July 14th screening of Grease will include a car show. We are looking for owners of classic cars that want to park along the historic main street at Crossroads Village.

If you are interested in participating in the show, please complete the Car Show Participant Form or contact Dena at djohnson@communitiesfirstinc.org.

