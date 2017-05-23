Report: Beer is a $10.5 billion business in Michigan

If Michiganders saved all the money they spent on beer, they'd still spend it on beer.

A new report released Tuesday shows just how big of a business beer is in Michigan. Data released by the National Beer Wholesalers Association and the Beer Institute finds the state’s beer industry had an overall economic impact of more than $10.5 billion in 2016.

“Michigan’s independent, locally owned beer distributors strive to support small businesses, like craft brewers and local retailers, and help them grow and thrive on a level playing field,” said Spencer Nevins, president of the Michigan Beer and Wine Wholesalers Association. “This new data shows that Michigan’s beer industry is flourishing, and the state’s beer distributors are proud to play a role in its ongoing success.”

According to the report, Michigan beer distributors employ 4,752 people and have a direct economic impact of more than $860 million.

“Michigan’s beer distributors have deep roots in their communities and are proud to hire locally to fill jobs that pay well with good benefits,” said Nevins. “Thanks to Michigan’s beer distributors, our state is a top five beer producer in the country and is poised to keep growing through a system that promotes fairness and a level playing field.”

The state’s entire beer industry - including brewers, distributors, retailers and supporting industries like agriculture, transportation and manufacturing - pumped more than $10.5 billion into Michigan’s economy last year.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.