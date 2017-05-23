Man accused of using Pinterest to share child porn

A Kalamazoo man is facing charges after allegedly using Pinterest to share child porn.

Kalamazoo CBS affiliate WWMT reported that Roger Kuiper is accused of using the social media site to share explicit photos of kids.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department told the station that they started investigating Kuiper last fall after they got a tip from an adult porn company in Canada.

The company said they went to investigators after they saw Kuiper posting the troubling images; images the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department said came from Russia and involved kids under the age of 10.

WWMT reports that investigators found explicit photos when they seized Kuiper’s personal computer.

He faces up to 14-years in prison if convicted.

