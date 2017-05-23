MI settles lawsuit with Target over data breach

The Michigan Attorney General’s office has reached a settlement with the Target Corporation over the company’s 2013 data breach.

The Attorney General’s office, along with attorneys general in 46 other states and the District of Columbia negotiated an $18.5 million settlement, of which Michigan will receive $399,459.58.

The settlement is the largest multistate data breach settlement to date.

The breach, which happened on or about Nov. 12, 2013, impacted more than 41 million customer payment card accounts and contact information for 70 million customers.

Cyber attackers accessed the information through a third-party vendor and gained access to names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, payment card numbers, expiration dates, and debit pins.

“Keeping customers’ personal information safe must be a top priority for all retail companies,” said Schuette. “Target’s data breach broke some of the trust they had built with consumers and hopefully their willingness to change their security practices will restore faith in the company.”

As part of the settlement, Target is required to hire an independent, qualified third-party to ensure customer’s data is safeguarded.

Michigan’s portion of the settlement will go to the state General fund.

For the full settlement, click here.

In addition to Michigan, the settlement includes Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and West Virginia and the District of Columbia.

