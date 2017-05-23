Breaking: Saginaw Police investigating shooting - WNEM TV 5

Breaking: Saginaw Police investigating shooting

Posted: Updated:
Breaking News Breaking News
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Saginaw Police are investigating a shooting.

It happened at 617 N. Bond on Tuesday afternoon and sent one person to the hospital.

Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth told TV5 the victim is expected to survive and suspects are in custody.

Crews on the scene say the crime scene stretches 4 or 5 blocks.

The investigation is on-going at this time and no other details have been released

