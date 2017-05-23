AMBER Alert issued for NY teen

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a New York teen who was abducted Tuesday morning.

McKenzie Wilson, 12, was abducted near Shady Lane in Lyndon, New York about 5 a.m.

She has straight blond hair and blue eyes. She is 5'6" and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and cowboy boots with pink on the top.

Police have identified two suspects in McKenzie's abduction.

The first suspect is Joshua Monette, 18. He has short black hair and brown eyes.

Monette is 6'2" and weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing camouflage jacket, blue jeans, boots, a black shirt and was carrying a black duffel bag.

The other suspect is John Harvey, 16. He has brown hair. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve multi-colored T-shirt with the Superman emblem, jeans and black sneakers.

Police believe they are in a red Chevy Silverado with New York license plate CXA5836. The truck has an extended cab.

The vehicle was stolen in the same area the abduction took place, officials said.

The truck was last seen traveling southeast possibly heading for the Allegany Mountains.

Police believe McKenzie is in imminent danger of serious bodily harm or death. They also believe the suspects are armed with handguns.

If you have any information on this abduction you are asked to call the New York State Police Machias at 866-NYS-AMBER or 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.