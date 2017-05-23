Venues focus on security measures after concert bombing

The attack at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester has served a stark reminder of what can happen when you least expect it.

"It's something that makes us always look at what we're doing here," said Scott Lytle, general manager for the Great Lakes Loons.

He is reviewing security measures following the attack in England.

Police said the attacker detonated a bomb outside of the arena.

It is known as a soft target - something there is no shortage of in Mid-Michigan.

"When you talk about outside the ball park, that is sort of an issue that's more and more prominent," Lytle said.

Parking lots are considered a soft target and it's a place terrorists have easy access to.

"Sometimes you can't. You know people come in there. You can't account for 100 percent of the cars. How long have they been there and why are they there in the first place? It's difficult to do," said Tom Mynsberge, local security expert.

Mynsberge said protecting soft targets is difficult, especially if you're dealing with someone who is willing to die to carry out an attack.

"I think we're one terrorist away from an incident here also," Mynsberge said.

He said it is important to remain vigilant.

As for Lytle, he plans on working tirelessly to keep everyone safe at his venue.

"Make this as safe as possible," he said.

That is some thing Stacey Gannon, with the Temple Theatre in Saginaw, agrees with.

"Do the best we can to protect out guests and our patrons," Gannon said.

She said they have outside police officers present at almost every show.

"All we can hope is to do our best and protect to the best of our ability," Gannon said.

