Committee relying on donations to get police memorial started

Michigan police and other dedicated folks are asking for your help.

They want to set up a monument to honor the memory of those who gave their lives to uphold the law.

"It's a state memorial. It honors every police officer that's been killed in the state of Michigan," said John Buczek, chairman of the Memorial Police Committee.

Nearly 600 police officers have been killed in the line of duty in Michigan.

Buczek spent 23 years with the Bay City police. He said he had to attend funerals for two fellow officers during that time. That's why he has been working on creating a memorial to honor every fallen officer in the state.

"This offers some closure. It's a place they can come and people in the state can come and see those officers' names on these panels and know that person gave their life in the line of duty serving the people of Michigan," Buczek said.

He said years of hard work and donations almost have the project off the ground. The Michigan Law Enforcement Monument Fund Commission had raised nearly two-thirds of the money needed to create the glass memorial.

It will be located in Lansing next to the Hall of Justice.

If the commission raises enough money the memorial could break ground by spring. But they still need to raise another $800,000.

If they reach that goal the monument, with the names of every fallen officer etched into glass, could start going up by early next year.

Kathy Colebrown said her husband died serving his community. She said the memorial would help her family heal.

"These men and women go out the door every day. Some don't come home. It's hard. It's hard to explain the loss and it's hard to go on every day," Colebrown said.

She has been working with Buczek for decades to make the memorial happen. Buczek is hopeful enough people across the state can help see the renderings into fruition.

"Any donation is appreciated. Our goal is to raise enough money to give these people the recognition they deserve," Buczek said.

You can donate here.

