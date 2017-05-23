Northwood's Tyler Jandron Named Finalist For Division II Pitcher Of The Year Award

MIDLAND, MICH.- Tyler Jandron, a junior pitcher for the Northwood baseball team, has been named a finalist for the Brett Tomko DII Pitcher of the Year award.

The award recognizes the most outstanding Division II pitcher and is named after former MLB pitcher Brett Tomko.

Jandron is the first player in program history to be nominated for the DII Pitcher of the Year award. The nominee adds to the incredible season for Jandron that also includes being named the GLIAC Pitcher of the Year and the Midwest Pitcher of the Year by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA). He finished the regular season earning the GLIAC pitching "triple crown," leading the conference in wins (10), ERA (2.61) and strikeouts (80) in the regular season. Including the post-season, Jandron finished the season with a 12-1 record, a 2.37 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 91 innings pitched.

Jandron was a crucial piece to the most successful season in Northwood baseball history that included the school's first ever GLIAC regular season championship, GLIAC tournament title, a school record for wins, a top ten national ranking, and a #1 seed in the Midwest Region.

Copyright Northwood University 2017. All rights reserved.