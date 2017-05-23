U-M WOMEN' GOLF: Van Dievoet Named U-M's First WGCA All-American

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. -- University of Michigan women's golf sophomore Elodie Van Dievoet was awarded the program's first All-America honors by the Women's Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) today (Tuesday, May 23) following her second team selection.

"What a tremendous honor for Elodie, after her great, yearlong performance," said U-M head coach Jan Dowling. "She had a very consistent season in both the fall and spring but really played her best golf when it counted the most. To win Big Tens, a top-10 finish at the regional championship and tie for fourth at the national championship makes her worthy of this national recognition. She has certainly set the pace for our program, with the best single season for an individual player."

"This is truly a special award for me, however, I could not have earned this without the help of my coaches and teammates," said Van Dievoet. "They are the ones who pushed me each day to get better and really believe in myself and my game."

Van Dievoet guided U-M to its second straight NCAA Championships (May 20-24) following her dramatic 18-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole at the Columbus Regional (May 8-10), closing ninth individually. With her 219 (+3) at the national finals, Van Dievoet recorded the highest individual finish for a Wolverine, tying for fourth, while pacing U-M to its best finish at the championships, tying for 16th. Her final-round 68 (-4) was the lowest single round of the championship and one of just three sub-70 rounds fired at Rich Harvest Farms.

Prior to the NCAA postseason, Van Dievoet won U-M's first medalist honor at the Big Ten Championships (April 21-23) in program history. Her 210 (-6) championship total helped her to her first career individual title, set a new career best by a shot and smashed the program's conference tournament record by five shots.

Van Dievoet finished as the top Wolverine in nine of the 12 events this season, including seven of the eight spring tournaments. In fact, she posted seven top-10 finishes, including five of the final seven events as well as all three postseason tournaments.

She broke U-M's single-season scoring record with her 73.09 per-round mark, leading U-M with 12 total sub-par rounds. She carded six of the team's seven total sub-70 tallies, including a career-best 67 (-5) in the final round of the Meadow Club Women's Intercollegiate (March 6-7).

In her two seasons in Ann Arbor, Van Dievoet has started 18 of 19 events and holds a 74.64 scoring average.

Women's Golf Coaches Association All-America Teams

First Team

Kristen Gillman (Alabama, Fr.)

August Kim (Purdue, Sr.)

Cheyenne Knight (Alabama, So.)

Jennifer Kupcho (Wake Forest, So.)

Andrea Lee (Stanford, Fr.)

Leona Maguire (Duke, Jr.)

Linnea Strom (Arizona State, So.)

Maddie Szeryk (Texas A&M, Jr.)

Maria Torres (Florida, Sr.)

Monica Vaughn (Arizona State, Jr.)

Lilia Vu (UCLA, So.)

Second Team

Katelyn Dambaugh (South Carolina, Sr.)

Casey Danielson (Stanford, Sr.)

Martina Edberg (Cal State Fullerton, Sr.)

Haylee Harford (Furman, So.)

Hannah Kim (Northwestern, Jr.)

Amy Lee (Baylor, Jr.)

Haley Moore (Arizona, So.)

Pimnipa Panthong (Kent State, Fr.)

Lauren Stephenson (Alabama, So.)

Albane Valenzuela (Stanford, Fr.)

Elodie Van Dievoet (Michigan, So.)

Dewi Weber (Miami, So.)

Honorable Mention

Sarah Burnham (Michigan State, Jr.)

Matilda Castren (Florida State, Sr.)

Mariel Galdiano (UCLA, Fr.)

Kelly Grassel (South Florida, Sr.)

Jillian Hollis (Georgia, So.)

My Leander (San Jose State, Sr.)

Harang Lee (Georgia, Sr.)

Olivia Mehaffey (Arizona State, Fr.)

Morgane Metraux (Florida State, Jr.)

Victoria Morgan (USC, Sr.)

Ainhoa Olarra (South Carolina, Jr.)

Sophia Schubert (Texas, Jr.)

Sierra Sims (Wake Forest, Sr.)

Robynn Ree (USC, So.)

Bailey Tardy (Georgia, So.)

Taylor Tomlinson (Florida, Jr.)

Alex White (BYU, Sr.)

