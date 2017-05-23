Teenager's mural to be on display in Bay City

A Mid-Michigan art student put her creative skills to the test and won big.

The teen's art will soon be on display in Bay City for hundreds of families to see every day.

Bridget Hunsinger is a ninth grader at Bay City Western High School. She said drawing is her passion.

"I really like to draw on the sidewalk with chalk and then it just got better and better and then here we are today," Bridget said.

She said the creative genes run deep in the family.

"My sister draws a little bit too, but she mostly sews. She makes these cute little plushy things. It's really cool," Bridget said.

After years of practice, Bridget decided to put her talents to the test by entering in the second annual mural contest.

"I am a big history buff. I love history. A lot of my art is inspired by history and silent films and Bay City has a lot of cool history. So I thought hey, let's make a loose timeline," Bridget said.

Her winning design will be turned into a mural that will be displayed in Bay City under the Veteran's Memorial Bridge for everyone to see.

"I didn't expect this," she said.

Even though Bridget is confident in her work, she never thought she could win the competition. Even though she was surprised she said she's happy she can spruce up her hometown in her own unique way.

"I think it's great that our community let us paint on things to make our community a little more beautiful," Bridget said.

Bridget, her classmates and her teacher Mr. Piotrowski will begin painting the mural on June 3.

