he Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series returns to MIS in 2018

BROOKLYN, Mich. (May 23, 2017) — NASCAR is back at Michigan International Speedway in 2018. NASCAR released its 2018 schedule for all series on Tuesday, and NASCAR’s fastest track will once again host two great weekends of racing in 2018: June 8-10 and August 10-12.

The first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race weekend is June 8-10. The FireKeepers Casino 400 will be on June 10. The ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards will start the weekend with the Corrigan Oil 200 on June 8 and the NASCAR XFINITY Series race will be on June 9.

On August 10-12 the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will return to the NASCAR’s fastest track. Monster Energy Series practice and qualifying will be on August 10 and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series LTi Printing 200 is scheduled for August 11. The Pure Michigan 400 will wrap up the NASCAR racing season at MIS on August 12.

“We are eagerly looking forward to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series coming to Michigan International Speedway in 2018,” MIS President Rick Brenner said. “We are excited to welcome the best drivers back to NASCAR’s fastest track in 2018 as we continue to add value to the race ticket. We are going to have two great race weekends next year with the FireKeepers Casino 400 and Pure Michigan 400.”

NASCAR will kick off the 2018 season with the Daytona 500. The 2018 DAYTONA 500 will be held on February 18 and will air live on FOX. Visit www.nascar.com for the full schedule.

MIS is one of 23 racetracks to host NASCAR Sprint Cup Series races in the nation and is the only one in the state of Michigan. The NASCAR races anchor a year’s worth of events that will continue to bring business and drive tourism in the state, helping to showcase all the great things the State of Michigan and all the track’s partners have to offer.

Michigan International Speedway is the home to two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races this summer. Tickets for a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race start at $35. Children 12 and under are free on Fridays and Saturdays. On Sundays, children 12 and under tickets start at $15. Children 12 and under can attend three days of NASCAR action for just $15, ensuring families a weekend of fun at affordable prices.

Fans can also take advantage of any of our special offers. You can get a free round of golf from Treetops, free food or have a special meet and greet with either Richard Petty, Jimmie Johnson or Danica Patrick. Call 800-354-1010 or visit www.mispeedway.com to purchase today!

Nestled in the lush Irish Hills of Southeastern Michigan, Michigan International Speedway is NASCAR’s fastest racetrack. It has been the love of NASCAR racing and the thrill of a great time for race fans and drivers alike for nearly 50 years.

