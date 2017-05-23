Excessive force verdict at Flint jail reduced to $11 million

A judge has greatly reduced a $36.6 million verdict in the case of a man who was pepper-sprayed, hit with a stun gun and restrained face-down at a Flint-area jail.

Federal Judge Avern Cohn says William Jennings is entitled to $11 million from five current or former officers at the Genesee County sheriff's office.

Jail video showed officers acting aggressively during a search. Jennings fought back, and a mask was placed over his head to prevent him from biting or spitting. He was restrained on a bed for more than two hours.

Jennings was taken to jail after an arrest for drunken driving in 2010. The judge said Tuesday there's "no doubt" that Jennings was the victim of excessive force. But he says the jury's award in November was too high.

