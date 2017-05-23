GoFundMe set up for injured Mid-Michigan athlete

Supporters of a severely injured star athlete are trying to raise money for his medical bills.

Clare High School junior Amante Young is at the University of Michigan hospital. He suffered injuries to his lungs and spinal cord in a crash early Sunday.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help the family with expenses. More than $10,000 was raised in the first day.

Amante is a state championship wrestler.

