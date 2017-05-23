Tuesday’s Loons Game Rescheduled

MIDLAND, Mich. – Tonight’s originally scheduled 7:05 p.m. game at Dow Diamond between the Great Lakes Loons (21-23) and Dayton Dragons (30-14) has been rescheduled due to unplayable field conditions from significant rainfall earlier in the day.

The game will be made up Wednesday, May 24 as part of a doubleheader beginning at 6:05 p.m. Both games of the doubleheader will be seven-inning contests separated by a 30-minute break. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

Fans that purchased tickets for Tuesday’s rainout may redeem them at the Dow Diamond box office for tickets of equal or lesser value to any of the remaining Loons home games this season, based on availability.

Tuesday’s scheduled championship poster giveaway will be moved to Wednesday to go along with Baseball BINGO Night. Fans can play along with their own bingo card from their seat for a chance to win prizes.

Tickets are available through the Dow Diamond box office at 825 E Main St, by calling 989-837-BAll, or ordering through Loons.com. Live coverage begins 30 minutes before the first pitch on ESPN 100.9-FM with Chris Vosters and Brad Tunney.

