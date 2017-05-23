Documentary on water crisis previewed in Flint

People in Flint are fed up with the problem that's defined their city for the past three years.

"We're just getting fed up," said Robert Mitchner, Flint resident.

The water crisis they live each day is a devastating result of policy and science gone awry. Some worry the national spotlight focusing on the problem has dimmed and so had the focus on fixing the problem.

"It was out there and that's going off. You don't see very much of it and I think that needs to come back," said Mark Cowley, Flint resident.

That national spotlight will soon be shining directly on the city once again.

The PBS documentary is called Nova - Poisoned Water. The 52 minute film was pre-screened Tuesday at the Flint Institute of Arts and there wasn't an empty seat.

The producers said the film explores the chemistry and engineering behind Flint's water crisis and reveals the large scale dangers of the country's water systems.

"There are so many extraordinary people involved in really uncovering this story," said Llew Smith, director/producer for the film.

Virginia Tech Scientist Dr. Mark Edwards helped blow the whistle. He said there has been progress made, but it's not done yet.

"The public health crisis is largely behind us. There's still more to do in terms of flushing, but the levels of lead and legionnaires are now in the range of a normal U.S. city," Edwards said.

He hopes the documentary and what happened in Flint will help other communities avoid a similar fate.

"Flint has really exposed water problems across the United States. This issue of water infrastructure and quality, and the whole country owes Flint a debt of gratitude," Edwards said.

The documentary will be broadcast across the nation on PBS next Wednesday.

