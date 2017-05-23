Some road construction to be lifted for Memorial Day weekend

Driving just became easier for those traveling on Memorial Day weekend.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced it is suspending work and lifting traffic restrictions wherever possible for the holiday weekend. The initiative is to ease congestion and increase safety on the roads.

Some construction projects will remain in place, but almost 70 percent of the current projects will be suspended from 3 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

AAA Michigan estimated 1.2 million people from the state will travel 50 miles or more during the holiday weekend.

Although several projects will be suspended, certain traffic configurations and temporary lane shifts may remain in place, MDOT said.

The following projects in Mid-Michigan will remain active:

-Wheeler Road in Bay County will be closed at M-13 with traffic detoured on Monitor Road, Wilder Road, and 2 Mile Road.

I-75/I-675 interchange in Saginaw County has lane closures and traffic shifts at the north junction between Exit 154 and Exit 160. Three lanes will be open in the peak direction of travel with a moveable barrier wall.

M-24 in Lapeer County has traffic shifts and lane closures in effect from Nepessing Road to Davis Lake Road. One lane will be open in each direction.

M-57 in Clio has lane closures to accommodate city work. One lane will be open in each direction.

M-83 in Frankenmuth has one lane open in each direction over the Cass River.

US-127 Business Route in Mt. Pleasant is closed at North Mission Road with traffic detoured to M-20 (Pickard Road) and US-127.

"As we approach Memorial Day and the traditional kickoff to the summer travel season in our beautiful state, it is for good reason that we remind you to keep your eyes on the road. Most construction work will be suspended for the holiday, but in non-holiday times, please pay special attention in work zones," State Transportation Director Kirk Steudle said.

