Lock it or lose it! How to prevent summer's most popular crime

Police want your help preventing what they call summer’s most popular and preventable crime.

Saginaw Township Police said as the temperatures rise, so do the number of thieves prowling for unlocked cars.

The department made three arrests for such crimes earlier this month.

So, Wednesday will kick off this year’s “Lock it or Lose it” campaign, which includes billboard and radio ads.

The campaign has been credited with a 30 percent drop in thefts from vehicles in recent years.

