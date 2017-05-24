Several hurt after five car pileup in Genesee County

Several people are in the hospital after a bad pileup in Genesee County.

It happened Tuesday, May 23 on Irish Road, just north of I-69 in Davison Township.

Five vehicles were involved and one of them ended up on top of another.

It's not clear how many people were hurt, but they're all expected to survive.

