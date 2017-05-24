Kildee slams Trump over eliminating Great Lakes funding - WNEM TV 5

Kildee slams Trump over eliminating Great Lakes funding

MICHIGAN, (WNEM) -

Congressman Dan Kildee is slamming President Donald Trump's $4.1 trillion budget proposal for eliminating the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. 

Since 2010, the program has provided more than $2 billion to protect the lakes. 

In a statement, Kildee said protecting the lakes is now a partisan issue, and that he will fight these "terrible cuts." 

Midland Congressman John Moolenar also sent a statement saying he'll push for Great Lakes funding. 

Overall, Trump's proposal aimed to balance the budget in 10 years, with almost $3.6 trillion in cuts to Medicaid, food stamps and social security disability. 

