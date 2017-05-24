Local school district looks to consolidate students - WNEM TV 5

Local school district looks to consolidate students

Posted: Updated:
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A local school district wants to hear your thoughts about plans to put all its students on one campus. 

Beecher Community Schools will hold a public meeting on those plans at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Beecher High School cafeteria. 

The plan calls for consolidating the district in a single area to help cut down on costs. 

Right now, the district is in the red. It's working to follow a five-year deficit elimination plan. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.