Local school district looks to consolidate students

A local school district wants to hear your thoughts about plans to put all its students on one campus.

Beecher Community Schools will hold a public meeting on those plans at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Beecher High School cafeteria.

The plan calls for consolidating the district in a single area to help cut down on costs.

Right now, the district is in the red. It's working to follow a five-year deficit elimination plan.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.