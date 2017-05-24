One more unseasonably cool hurdle

Rain, rain, and yes more rain. The stubborn pattern that has brought us showers sticks around again tonight. Showers will become the most widespread heading through the overnight and early morning hours before we catch a light at the end of the tunnel and see an end to the rain.

Overnight

Rain has returned across Mid-Michigan, set to continue through much of the night. Isolated heavy downpours will be possible along with a few stray rumbles of thunder. Overnight travelers should be prepared for slick roads and poor visibility.

Overnight lows will slip to the low and middle 50s, with NE winds continuing at 10-20 mph across much of the region. Patchy fog may also develop where winds become lighter.

Thursday

Rain will continue into the day tomorrow. Showers will be on the lighter side for a good portion of the day before than rain finally comes to an end later that evening.

Showers will remain a little more widespread earlier in the day pulling farther east by the afternoon hours. Most of the rain tomorrow will stick in portions of the Thumb and bay leaving the western half of our area dry all day. The rain will eventually pull completely east of the state by nightfall and we will begin to dry out as we head towards Friday.

Highs tomorrow will be cooler struggling to reach into the lower 60s. There may also be some fog tomorrow night into Friday morning due to lingering moisture in the atmosphere.

