Stubborn pattern continues

Showers that were forecast to be hit or miss yesterday definitely lived up to their reputation. Many of us stayed dry through a good chunk of the day, but those who were "lucky" enough to see one of those showers had a pretty good downpour.

Rain showers will remain a stubborn part of your forecast over the next few days, becoming their most widespread into the evening hours tonight.

Today & Tonight

Beyond a few isolated showers, we're off to a mainly dry start this morning. We should keep this trend of isolated rain going through the morning hours and the early afternoon before showers and storms become more widespread late in the afternoon and the evening.

This will be one of those days where if you're debating on getting something done outside early this morning, take your chances. We can't rule out rain entirely, but most of us have that window early today.

Out-the-door temperatures are in the 50s to start our Wednesday, but with winds taking more of a northeasterly direction, some of our lakeshore areas are cooler to start. That trend continues this afternoon, but areas away from the lakeshore should see highs very similar to yesterday, perhaps a few degrees cooler.

Showers and a few thunderstorms overspread the region from south to north late in the afternoon into the evening hours and they continue during the overnight period. With clouds and showers around, expect another night in the 50s.

