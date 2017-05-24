Stubborn rainy pattern continues

Rain, rain, and yes more rain. The stubborn pattern that has brought us showers sticks around again tonight. Showers will become the most widespread heading through the overnight and early morning hours before we catch a light at the end of the tunnel and see an end to the rain.

Tonight

We enjoyed a momentary pause from the rain this afternoon and while we have a few more hours of quiet rain will return by late this evening and hold on tight through the overnight hours.The commute home tonight should be mostly dry, but after dark the showers will roll back in.

Rain and a the possibility of a few thunderstorms comes back into the picture late this evening mainly after 8 PM or so. Rain will overspread the region from south to north tonight and they will continue through the morning hours tomorrow. With clouds and showers around, expect another night with temps in the 50s.

There will be a few thunderstorms overnight and some spots could see occasional heavy rain, but the bulk of the activity tonight will stay to the east of US-127 and to the south of Standish. The Tri-Cities and the Thumb plus points south will see the most rain tonight. Stay dry!

Thursday

Rain will continue into the day tomorrow. Showers will be on the lighter side for a good portion of the day before than rain finally comes to an end later that evening.

Showers will remain a little more widespread earlier in the day pulling farther east by the afternoon hours. Most of the rain tomorrow will stick in portions of the Thumb and bay leaving the western half of our area dry all day. The rain will eventually pull completely east of the state by nightfall and we will begin to dry out as we head towards Friday.

Highs tomorrow will be cooler struggling to reach into the lower 60s. There may also be some fog tomorrow night into Friday morning due to lingering moisture in the atmosphere.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.