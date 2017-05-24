Surveillance video shows boys etch 'giant penis' in fresh cement

Authorities say two young teens who vandalized the parking lot of a local laundromat have been caught.

Malarie Cisnero, the manager at Totally Clean Coin Laundry on Henry Street in Bay City, posted surveillance video images on her Facebook page of the incident.

Cisnero said the business had just laid fresh cement Monday morning. At about 10:45 p.m., surveillance video shows two boys writing “Savage Squad” on the cement.

Cisnero said the boys appeared to be young, and they also drew a “giant penis” on the cement. They then went to the Marathon gas station and got slurpees, Cisnero said.

