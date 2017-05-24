Worship bacon? There's a summer camp just for you

One does not simply resist bacon.

A special camp in Michigan lets bacon lovers from all over the world talk, taste and toast to the terrific flavors and culture of all things bacon.

Ann Arbor-based Zingerman’s hosts the annual five-day event called “Camp Bacon.” This year’s event will begin Wednesday, May 31 through Sunday, June 4.

The camp features everything bacon lovers could ever want, including bacon-baking classes, chef forums, an open mic night and a pig roast at the Bacon Ball.

