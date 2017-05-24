Worship bacon? There's a summer camp just for you - WNEM TV 5

Worship bacon? There's a summer camp just for you

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Courtesy: Camp Bacon Courtesy: Camp Bacon
ANN ARBOR, MI (WNEM) -

One does not simply resist bacon.

A special camp in Michigan lets bacon lovers from all over the world talk, taste and toast to the terrific flavors and culture of all things bacon.

Ann Arbor-based Zingerman’s hosts the annual five-day event called “Camp Bacon.” This year’s event will begin Wednesday, May 31 through Sunday, June 4.

The camp features everything bacon lovers could ever want, including bacon-baking classes, chef forums, an open mic night and a pig roast at the Bacon Ball.

For more information on the schedule of events and how to register, click here

What's it like to to go to Camp Bacon? Check out the video here

