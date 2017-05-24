Michigan man convicted in death of 8-month-old daughter

A Michigan man has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter and child abuse in the death of his 8-month-old daughter last year.
The Lansing State Journal reports testimony at the trial of 22-year-old Tatum Cole of Lansing indicated that he was sleep-deprived and angry when he threw the infant onto a couch.
Prosecutors asked the Ingham County Circuit Court jury to convict him of first-degree felony murder and first-degree child abuse in the May 2016 death of Ava Cole, but jurors instead found him guilty of the lesser manslaughter and second-degree child abuse charges.
His lawyer, Paul Toman, said the trial's outcome was fair.
Officials say Ava had cerebral palsy, a heart condition and other medical problems.
The manslaughter charge is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
