Breaking: Police investigating armed robbery at Saginaw Township - WNEM TV 5

Breaking: Police investigating armed robbery at Saginaw Township business

Posted: Updated:
Breaking News Breaking News
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Saginaw Township business.

It happened at the Cash Advance Store, 5650 State Street, on Wednesday.

It’s unclear what kind of weapon was used.

Stay with TV5 as we work to bring you more information.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.