Flint firefighters awarded federal grant to replace gear

Flint’s Fire Department is getting more than $200,000 to replace old firefighting equipment and protective gear.

The federal grant is through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program and will funnel $267,069 to the department to support public safety efforts.

Congressman Dan Kildee (MI-05) made the announcement today.

“I am pleased to announce this federal grant to support Flint’s Fire Department and help promote public safety,” Congressman Kildee said. “These resources will help the Flint Fire Department remain prepared to respond to emergencies and ensure that our firefighters have the necessary protective gear to keep them safe. The men and women of the Flint Fire Department deserve our praise for their hard work and dedication and I look forward to continuing to work with them to promote public safety.”

