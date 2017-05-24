Angler breaks old state-record catch with new one

Roy Beasley of Madison Heights has the distinction of holding two state records for the same species of fish, first in 2008 and again in 2017. Here he is with his recent record-setting bigmouth buffalo catch from the River Raisin in Monroe County

It’s a whopper of a fish tale, but in this case, it’s all true.

A Michigan man has broken his own state-record catch with a new one.

Roy Beasley of Madison Heights was bowfishing when he pulled in a bigmouth buffalo weighing 27 pounds and measuring 35.25 inches.

That was good enough to beat the state record for bigmouth buffalo, which he held, with a catch from the Detroit River in 2008 that weighed 24.74 pounds and measured 34.50 inches.

Beasley caught the new record-holding fish in the River Raisin in Monroe County on May 13.

State records are recognized by weight only, and this one was verified by a DNR fisheries research manager on Lake St. Clair.

To see the current list of Michigan fish records, click here.

