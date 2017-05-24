Scientists disagree on quality of Flint's water

After struggling with unsafe water for more than three years, there's another fight gaining steam in the Vehicle City.

Virginia Tech Professor Dr. Marc Edwards, one of the key whistleblowers in the Flint water crisis, called out actor and clean water advocate Mark Ruffalo for spreading misinformation.

After what's become a year-long battle, Edwards is doubling down on his criticism of Ruffalo.

The actor's water defense group is recommending whole house filtration systems, something experts have cautioned against.

"We proved that they do not work," Edwards said.

Edwards said Ruffalo's "Water Defense" organization is promoting the filtration systems that are not as effective as residents are being led to believe.

"Flint residents are being sold overpriced filters that are junk science," Edwards said.

Edwards is attacking efforts that he said are being promoted by Scott Smith, a scientist who works for Ruffalo's organization.

The whole home filtration systems are being sold at more than $4,000, Edwards said.

"We tested some of the claims and they didn't pan out. You could buy better filters on Amazon for $700," Edwards said.

He said Flint's water has improved to levels of other major cities.

Edwards said Smith and Ruffalo's efforts are taking advantage of Flint residents.

"We've got to be careful that the fears of Flint residents don't get exploited for someone else's gain," Edwards said.

TV5 reached out to Smith for comment on Edwards' claims, but have not heard back.

Edwards said the residents of Flint should be recognized for calling attention to the water crisis and working to change laws that allowed the crisis to happen in the first place. He said other cities should take note.

"We have to do better in this country to protect our most vulnerable," Edwards said.

TV5 reached out to the Attorney General's office to see if they are investigating the claims, but have not heard back.

The Water Defense group said they are preparing a response to Edwards' comments.

