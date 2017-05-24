Changes to sex education could be on the way for Saginaw schools

Changes could be coming to the way some children learn about the birds and the bees.

Educators, parents and others gathered on Wednesday to discuss possible changes to their school's sex education curriculum.

The Saginaw Public Schools want to implement a formal sex education curriculum.

The district's sex education advisory board held the first of two public hearings on Wednesday to answer questions about the district's intentions to implement a formal sex education curriculum.

The state requires all schools to teach students about dangerous communicable diseases, such as HIV and aids, at least once a year at every grade level.

However, the state makes it optional for districts to teach sex education.

To date, Saginaw Public Schools has chosen not to have a formal sex education curriculum.

"With the change in administrators the ball just got dropped and so here we're trying to make sure we provide a solid curriculum to our boys and girls. Not only academic, but also as a part of this sex education," said Whittney Brodus, presenter.

The next public hearing is scheduled for May 31 from 4-5:30 p.m. inside the school's administration building.

Superintendent Nate McClain issued the following statement:

We propose to implement HIV/AIDS and Sex Education using the Michigan Model for Health curriculum in grades Prek - 12. This curriculum is used by a majority of school districts in Michigan. It will be taught at each grade level based on the National and Michigan Health Curriculum Standards as well as community input.

