Family makes plea for return of veteran's favorite hat

He served his country fighting in the Korean War and he proudly displayed his years of service with a special hat he often wore.

Chuck Spring, 81, passed away after battling an illness. During his time in the hospital his family said his favorite hat vanished.

"At the local Curwood Castle. Every year we'd start the parade with a cannon," said Joseph Bearup, Spring's grandson.

Bearup has fond memories as a child participating in the Revolutionary War reenactments with his grandfather.

"They don't make them like him anymore. Served his community, served his country and he was just and outstanding citizen," Bearup said.

Spring was a deacon, a Marine and Korean War veteran. He was active in several military organizations. He passed away last week and was laid to rest over the weekend.

Spring's family is left with memories and mementos, but something very special is missing.

"It was hit hat he wore everywhere. He wore it to my brother's Marine Corps graduation, countless, countless events. It was his veteran's hat from the Korean War. It was his favorite hat," Bearup said.

The family said they last saw the hat last week in a box of Spring's belongings inside of the advanced care unit of the Flint hospital he was staying in.

They are asking anyone with knowledge of where it could be to speak up and they are offering a reward for the prized hat with no questions asked.

The family said neighbors and friends pitched in to increase the reward, which is up to $80.

The snap back hat may only be worth a few dollars in a store, but it's priceless to Spring's widow and loved ones.

"It's really sentimental to my grandmother who's still grieving the loss of her husband. The family just wants it home," Bearup said.

