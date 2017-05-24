House OKs bills giving oversight committees subpoena power

Two statehouse committees could get subpoena privileges under new legislation by a chairman.

The state House passed bills Wednesday taking away subpoena powers from legislative committees and giving it to the House and Senate oversight committees. They would be able to subpoena local governments for records.

Linden Republican Rep. Joseph Graves says it's important for local units of government to function properly and have oversight. He's the chairman of the House Oversight Committee.

House Minority Leader Sam Singh voted against the bill. He says the GOP-led committees haven't had a good track record over the last two sessions dealing with state government oversight.

Subcommittees will not have the ability to subpoena.

The legislation heads to the Republican-led Senate.

