Cotton-top tamarin at Saginaw zoo dies

Bean, one of the twin cotton-top tamarins at the Saginaw Children's zoo, unexpectedly died on Wednesday.

Bean and her twin Pax were born on Feb. 28, 2016 at the zoo.

"After years of hoping for a successful birth we were thrilled with the arrival of Pax and Bean and excited to share the news with the public, which makes this time especially heartbreaking for our animal care staff," said Julia Terrien, animal collections supervisor. "The tamarin family is holding up well and we will be keeping close watch as time progresses."

Bean's cause of death is unknown.

He was taken to the Diagnostic Center for Population and Animal Health at Michigan State University for a necropsy - an autopsy for animals.

There are less than 6,000 cotton-top tamarins left in the wild, the zoo said. They are native to a tiny portion of the rainforest in Colombia.

