WantedWednesday - Police search for Danny Foulks III

Danny Ray Foulks III has five warrants out for his arrest.

He is this week's #WantedWednesday suspect for the Midland Police Department.

Foulks, 22, has four criminal bench warrants out of Midland and one felony warrant out of Midland County.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call police at 989-839-4713.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.