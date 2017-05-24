Tigers snap three-game losing streak

HOUSTON (AP) -- Jose Iglesias finished a triple shy of the cycle, Ian Kinsler had two hits and scored twice, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Houston Astros 6-3 Wednesday night to snap a three-game skid. Iglesias, who scored three runs, doubled to lead off the eighth. He moved to second on a single by Kinsler before scoring on Alex Avila's RBI grounder off Chris Devenski (3-3) to give the Tigers a 3-2 lead.

Following an intentional walk to Miguel Cabrera, Kinsler scored on Victor Martinez RBI grounder. Iglesias then hit a two-run homer in the ninth.

In the third, Iglesias scored on Charlie Morton's wild pitch before Kinsler scored on Cabrera's double-play grounder to give Detroit a 2-0 lead.

Shane Greene (1-0) retired all five batters he faced for the win.

