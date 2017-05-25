'Problem dog' set to be euthanized becomes Ohio's first pit bull K-9

A playful pup is spared from doggy death row thanks to a special skill. Now, he's even got a job working with the police.

Leonard was declared "unadoptable" because he gets too aggressive around toys. So it was looking very likely that he would be euthanized.

Ohio's Union County Humane Society saw potential in Leonard's drive, though, and they called the police.

After some testing, he joined the department.

Turns out, he has a nose for narcotics.

"He doesn't track, he doesn't apprehend people, he doesn't bite, he doesn't have any aggression training. He doesn't find lost articles. He finds narcotics," said Lt. Cherry Mitchell.

When Leonard's not on duty, he lives with the chief.

