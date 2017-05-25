National Missing Children's Day is May 25

The nation is giving special recognition Thursday to children who disappeared without a trace.

National Missing Children's Day has been observed since 1983. It occurs every year on May 25 in memory of the day in 1979 when Etan Patz disappeared in New York. He was just six years old.

The day is dedicated to encouraging parents, guardians, and others to make child safety a priority.

It also serves as a reminder to continue efforts to reunite missing children with their families.

