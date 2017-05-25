Effort to legalize recreational marijuana comes to Bay City

A 2-year-old Missouri girl died after her mom's boyfriend injured the toddler using "wrestling moves" that included picking her up and slamming her on the ground, authorities said.More >
A 2-year-old Missouri girl died after her mom's boyfriend injured the toddler using "wrestling moves" that included picking her up and slamming her on the ground, authorities said.More >
Police are looking for a man who put a gun on the counter of a Saginaw Township business and demanded cash.More >
Police are looking for a man who put a gun on the counter of a Saginaw Township business and demanded cash.More >
Danny Ray Foulks III has five warrants out for his arrest.More >
Danny Ray Foulks III has five warrants out for his arrest.More >
A 7-year-old boy was shot in the head by a stray bullet from a nearby fight as he played on his iPad and ate cake at his kitchen table, police said,More >
A 7-year-old boy was shot in the head by a stray bullet from a nearby fight as he played on his iPad and ate cake at his kitchen table, police said,More >
Bean, one of the twin cotton-top tamarins at the Saginaw Children's zoo, unexpectedly died on Wednesday.More >
Bean, one of the twin cotton-top tamarins at the Saginaw Children's zoo, unexpectedly died on Wednesday.More >
A pregnant high school senior in Maryland, who attends a private Christian school, was barred from walking in her graduation ceremony because she had premarital sex.More >
A pregnant high school senior in Maryland, who attends a private Christian school, was barred from walking in her graduation ceremony because she had premarital sex.More >
Authorities say two young teens who vandalized the parking lot of a local laundromat have been caught.More >
Authorities say two young teens who vandalized the parking lot of a local laundromat have been caught.More >
A St. Charles County teenager is charged with possession of stolen guns and materials to make homemade explosives after his father turned him in.More >
A St. Charles County teenager is charged with possession of stolen guns and materials to make homemade explosives after his father turned him in.More >
Several people are in the hospital after a bad pileup in Genesee County.More >
Several people are in the hospital after a bad pileup in Genesee County.More >
When you move to a new location or have children you may have looked up the sex offender registry to see if any offenders live near you. But how can you be sure they are actually living where they say they are?More >
When you move to a new location or have children you may have looked up the sex offender registry to see if any offenders live near you. But how can you be sure they are actually living where they say they are?More >