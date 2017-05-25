Effort to legalize recreational marijuana comes to Bay City

The effort to legalize recreational marijuana comes to Mid-Michigan.

A rally will be held Thursday, May 25 at Wenonah Park in Bay City. Speakers will talk about the effort to legalize marijuana in Michigan, as well as collect signatures.

More than 250,000 signatures are needed before May 30 to get the issue on the ballot.

The rally begins at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.